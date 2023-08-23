Jennifer Aniston speaks out against ‘cancel culture’

Jennifer Aniston has recently spoken out against cancel culture, saying that she doesn’t put everyone in the same “Harvey Weinstein basket”.



In a new interview with The Wall Street Journal, the Friends star said, “I’m so over cancel culture.”

“I probably just got cancelled by saying that. I just don’t understand what it means,” stated the 54-year-old.

Aniston asserted, “Is there no redemption? I don’t know. I don’t put everybody in the Harvey Weinstein basket.”

The actress mentioned that she didn’t experience harassment from Weinstein but also had some uncomfortable moments with the former producer.

“He’s not a guy, you’re like, ‘God, I can’t wait to hang out with Harvey.’ Never. You were actually like, ‘Oh, God, OK, suck it up’,” remarked Aniston.

The actress recalled a time when Weinstein “came to visit me on a movie to pitch me a movie”.

“And I do remember consciously having a person stay in my trailer,” confessed Aniston.

However, Weinstein told the outlet that Aniston “never had any uncomfortable instances” with him.

Elsewhere in the interview, Aniston shared his thoughts on being a producer and star of the Apple TV+ drama series, The Morning Show alongside Reese Witherspoon.

“This is very big-girl,” she commented.

Aniston explained, “The other projects we’ve done have been a movie here and there. So, this is the first real big show that was sold to Apple. And we kind of felt like we were all partnering up together and launching this new maiden voyage together.”

“It’s nice to share a lot of the responsibility with somebody that you’ve known forever,” she added.

Meanwhile, The Morning Show third season will premiere on September 13.