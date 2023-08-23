Jemima calls out 'fake' TikTok account

Jemima Khan. Photo: Twitter/Jemima_Khan

English film producer and screenwriter Jemima Goldsmith has clarified that she is not on TikTok, which is one of the most popular video-sharing sites these days.



Last month, Jemima's ex-husband and former prime minister of Pakistan Imran Khan also joined TikTok and immediately garnered a massive following of over 7.7 million.

It was then speculated that Jemima had also joined the popular social platform as an account with the username "Jemima Khan" appeared on the site with videos of her from different social gatherings.

However, the filmmaker clarified that it was not her account.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Jemima said that the TikTok account "@jemimakhanofficial" is a fake account.

"This is a fake account on TikTok - I am not on TikTok," she wrote on the microblogging site.

The filmmaker also attached a screenshot of the TikTok profile that goes by her name to let her followers know about the account.

The profile having Jemima's picture on the display photo has already garnered 268.4 thousand followers and 3.4 million likes on the content it has shared so far.