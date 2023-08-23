Helen Mirren shares experience of physical transformation for upcoming movie, Golda

Helen Mirren has recently shared her experience of physical transformation for her new character in upcoming movie, Golda.



Speaking to DuJour magazine, Mirren, who plays former Israeli prime minister Golda Meir in the movie, revealed that she and makeup department “went through various manifestations to get her look for the part right”.

“Eventually we got to a point where we felt it was sufficient but hopefully not too much. With that sort of makeup, you’re wandering into dangerous territory, stated the Oscar winner.

Mirren further said, “Obviously, it’s there and you can’t say it’s not there. But on the other hand, the audience knows I’m not an Irish woman living in Montana.”

The Queen actress admitted that I began thinking, “am I becoming her or is she becoming me?” while shooting for the movie.

“I’ve never done anything like that before. It was an adventure,” disclosed the 78-year-old actress.

The Barbie actress mentioned, “I got so used to being that person in the daytime that when the makeup all came off and I saw myself as I am, I’d forgotten that was what I looked like.”

“There’s a picture the crew made of me and Golda, and we’re in identical outfits. She’s turning to me and saying something, and I’m looking forward with a cigarette. It’s really powerful,” added Mirren.

Meanwhile, Mirren also faced backlash for representing Meir in the movie due to her non-Jewish background.

The actress told Daily Mail that she spoke to Golda director Guy Nattiv, saying, “I'm not Jewish, and if you want to think about that and decide to go in a different direction, no hard feelings. I will absolutely understand.”

“But Guy very much wanted me to play the role, and off we went,” she remarked.