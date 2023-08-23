Donald Trump's co-defendents surrender to Georgia authorities

A combination of booking photos of Scott Hall (L) and John Eastman on August 22, 2023. — AFP/File

The first co-defendants in the election racketeering case targeting former US president Donald Trump surrendered to the authorities in Georgia on Tuesday, AFP reported.

According to jail records, John Eastman, a former campaign attorney for Trump, and Scott Hall, a bail bondsman, were booked at the Fulton County Jail. Meanwhile, Trump is expected to surrender at the same Atlanta jail on Thursday.

Additionally, former Georgia Republican Party Chairman David Shafer and purported false elector Cathy Latham turned themselves in overnight on Wednesday, CBS reported.



Trump, the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, will face charges of seeking to overturn the 2020 presidential election won by Democrat Joe Biden.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee set bond for the 77-year-old former president at $200,000 on Monday.

Trump, a four-time indicted presidential candidate, and the 18 other co-defendants in the landmark case have until noon (1600 GMT) on Friday to turn themselves in to the authorities in Georgia.

Eastman, a conservative constitutional law scholar, is accused of drawing up a scheme to submit a false slate of Trump electors to Congress from Georgia instead of the legitimate Biden electors.

Speaking to reporters after being booked, Eastman said: "I am confident that when the law is faithfully applied in this proceeding, all of my co-defendants and I will be fully vindicated."

When he was asked if he continued to believe, as Trump falsely claims, that the election was stolen, Eastman replied, "Absolutely. No question in my mind."

In connection with tampering with voting machines in Georgia, Hall is accused of racketeering and conspiring to conduct electoral fraud.

Bonds were placed at $100,000 for Eastman and $10,000 for Hall.

Seven additional co-defendants have also had their bonds set, including former Trump campaign lawyer Jenna Ellis whose bond was set at $100,000. By Tuesday, a public crowdfunding campaign for Ellis had garnered over $95,000 to cover her legal costs.

Trump was indicted in Georgia last week on charges of racketeering and a string of election crimes after a sprawling, two-year probe into his efforts to overturn his election defeat to Biden in the Peach State.

In Georgia, Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat stated that bookings at his jail are not based on a person's status, a change from previous indictments where Trump was not required to take a mugshot.

Fani Willis, the Fulton County district attorney, has asked the judge to set a trial date of March 4 next year for Trump and the other co-defendants.

Trump is undergoing four criminal trials in the alleged Georgia conspiracy, alongside former personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, as he seeks a return to the White House.