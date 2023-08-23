Expert sternly warns Prince Harry to let Meghan Markle use her 'star power'

If Prince Harry and Meghan Markle want to succeed in both their personal and professional lives, they need to let her shine. Owner of the Hollywood-based company Jane Owen Public Relations Inc., Jane Owen, thinks they should "compromise" in order to avoid future conflicts caused by their purportedly divergent viewpoints.



Jane thinks that Meghan's gossiped desire to be in the public eye is actually beneficial. She told The Mirror: "Public promotion is a huge part of the success or failure of any work in the field of film and television. The fact that Meghan is eager to stay in the public eye will help her career in entertainment grow if she’s willing to promote those projects with interviews, events, public appearances etc."

Harry, on the other hand, seems to like working in the background. Jane thinks that this alternate approach might have some drawbacks.

She said: "When a couple has drastically different desires on how they want to live their life it’s going to cause rifts. They will need to find a way to either compromise or one of them will eventually have to bend to the other’s desire. If neither of them want to compromise then their personal issues will grow."

Harry's efforts won't succeed if he doesn't start receiving the "same press attention and public awareness," especially in this sector. Harry can't have it both ways, according to Jane. Public relations work is essential if somebody want to succeed in the entertainment industry. On the other hand, changing job paths is always a possibility.

Jane explained: "If Harry wants a career out of the spotlight he should choose something other than television production. His cousin Freddie for example works in finance. That could be a good option, he has a lifetime of high level connections that could be greatly useful in high level business ventures."

According to Jane, if Harry steps aside and allows Meghan to use her "star power," she can definitely "get her acting career back online." She said that the top agent in Hollywood is interested in representing her, so there is a chance. By seizing this chance, she will have a lot of value in any film or television production.

Jane's advice for Harry is to enter into new ventures. She said: "He can do any job that relies on personal contacts, my suggestions would either be banking, business development, venture capital, high level real estate is another great option, he could also work at a high end charity that has budget to pay him, or he can do public speaking, join paid board positions…there are lots of options if he’s really serious about working."