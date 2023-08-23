Alia Bhatt admits realizing the 'capabilities of human body' after giving birth to Raha

Alia Bhatt revealed that she used to tell her younger self 'not to be hard on yourself'

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress Alia Bhatt has admitted that she understood and realized the capabilities of a human body after she gave birth to her daughter Raha.

Alia said she realized how beautiful it is and how it supports a human.

In conversation with Harper's Bazaar, Ranbir Kapoor's wife added: “One of the things I was so surprised by was how miraculous the human body is. How it supports you, takes care of you and what it’s capable of doing. It’s so beautiful and also, so much work.”

She also recalled how she used to be critical of her body when she was young. She used to tell her younger self that it did not matter how your body looked.

“When I was younger, I was a bit critical of my body, but this is what I’d tell my younger self: you have years ahead of you. Don’t worry about the way your body looks", added Alia.

She went on to say: “Because I’m facing the camera, I’ve been very hard on myself through the years with regard to my food, the dieting, the weight, and the way I’m looking." The Raazi actress used to tell her younger self not to be too hard on yourself, reports Pinkvilla.

Work-wise, Alia Bhatt just made her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone, which released on Netflix on August 11. She starred in the film alongside Hollywood stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.