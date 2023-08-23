Ameesha Patel discloses Sanjay Leela Bhansali asked her to retire after 'Gadar'

Ameesha revealed that she did not understand Sanjay's statement at the time

Ameesha Patel has recently revealed that ace director Sanjay Leela Bhansali asked her to retire after he watched Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.

Patel revealed that when Bhansali asked her to retire, she did not understand what he meant at first as she was a kid at the time.

While talking to Bollywood Hungama, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa actress narrated the incident. She recalled: "After watching Gadar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali wrote a really beautiful complimentary letter to me, and when I had a meeting with him, he said ‘Ameesha, you should retire now.’ I was like ‘why?’ I didn’t understand.”

“He said, ‘Because you have already achieved in two films, which most people don’t achieve in their entire career. Once in a lifetime a Mughal-e-Azam, Mother India, Pakeezah, Sholay get made, you had it in your second film, so what next?' I didn’t understand it at that time because I was a kid, I was so new to the film world (to know) what he meant by setting the bar high", she added.

Patel admitted that she understood it later when films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Humraaz and others were released that were continuously being compared to Gadar.

At present, Ameesha Patel is enjoying the success of Gadar 2 with Sunny Deol.