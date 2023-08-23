Shah Rukh Khan is 'very sportive and sweet', says 'Dunki' art director Sham Kaushal

'Dunki', directed by Rajkumar Hirani, is set to release on December 22, 2023

Dunki's art director, Sham Kaushal shared his experience of collaborating with Shah Rukh Khan in the film; the former called King Khan sportive and sweet.

During an interview, Sham revealed that, although the film is not all about action only, but there are some scenes where Khan will be performing high octane stunts.

The art director told India Today: “It's not an out-and-out action film, but there is some action in the film. Shah Rukh is very sportive, he will always be on the sets coordinating with the stunt team and actors, he is very sweet."

Vicky Kaushal's father also spoke about working with ace director Rajkumar Hirani. He is collaborating with the man for the fourth time.

According to him, Hirani is like a brother to him. He always feels great working with someone he feels comfortable with. To Sham, Hirani is someone he has comfort with.

Film Dunki marks Rajkumar Hirani's first collaboration with the King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan. The duo announced the film last year in April via video. The film stars Tapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, and Khan.

Moreover, there are reports that Vicky Kaushal might be playing a cameo role in Dunki, reports Pinkvilla.