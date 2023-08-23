Will BRICS leaders be able to expand bloc's clout globally?

The so-called BRICS nations -- Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa -- represent a quarter of the global economy. AFP

BRICS leaders sat to discuss the future direction of the group, comprising developing nations like China, Russia, South Africa, Brazil, and India. However, they faced divisions as China and Russia aimed to strengthen BRICS amidst heightened global tensions, particularly due to the Ukraine conflict and China-US rivalry.

As global tensions escalate following the Ukraine war and China's intensifying rivalry with the United States, China and Russia are seeking to fortify BRICS.

The virtual presence of President Vladimir Putin underscores Russia's push to solidify the bloc. The summit in Johannesburg, from August 22-24, aims to position BRICS as a counterbalance to Western-dominated global institutions.



China's President Xi Jinping, although not physically present, stressed the pivotal role of their decisions in shaping history. However, the absence of his personal appearance, despite a meeting with host Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa earlier, remained unexplained.

Divergence within the group is evident, with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva expressing the desire for organisational cohesion over direct confrontation with the likes of the G7, G20, or the United States.

Amid the expansion debate, discussions will also focus on increasing the use of local currencies of member nations in trade and finance to reduce reliance on the US dollar. Russia's President Putin, in a pre-recorded message, highlighted the ongoing shift away from dollar dependency. While Brazil has floated the idea of a common BRICS currency, South African organisers have excluded this topic.

BRICS' heterogeneity remains a challenge, spanning from China's economic might to South Africa's relative size. Despite Russia's push to shore up its friendships with members of the group, India and Brazil have leaned towards the West. Furthermore, the longstanding border disputes between India and China add to the complexity of decision-making in a consensus-driven group.

White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan does not view BRICS as a geopolitical rival to the United States due to its diverse member countries and their differing perspectives on crucial matters.

Expansion, long on China's agenda, holds potential to amplify the group's influence, but India remains cautious while Brazil is concerned about dilution of its impact.