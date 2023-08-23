US couple baffled how to tie knot in Italy as dog chews their passport

The Massachusetts couple's dog can be seen in this screen grab taken on August 23, 2023, alongside the passport he chewed. — ABC7

A couple from the United States who planned their wedding in Europe revealed something very bizarre occurrence as their dog ate the passport which clearly spoiled their memorable event in life.

In books when someone forgot to do their homework: "My dog ate my homework". However, about the passport, it is kind of an unusual thing.

The Massachusetts couple said that it is threatening their chance of marriage in Europe, leaving them stressed out.

A resident of South Boston Donato Frattaroli and his life partner went to the city hall to document their marriage intention, just more than a week before they are set to depart for Italy where they prepared for their memorable life event on August 31.

The couple was stunned when they arrived home and found out that their dog Chickie — short for Chicken Cutlet — the couple's 1-and-a-half-year-old golden retriever, chewed multiple pages of Frattaroli's passport.

The couple then contacted the state officials to help get them both in reaching Italy.

Frattaroli said: "I'm just a little stressed. Luckily, Congressman [Stephen] Lynch's office and [Senetor] Markey's office have been super responsive. They've been in touch, at least with me and the State Department, to try to expedite things and get a new passport. Keep my fingers crossed and, hopefully, everything will work itself out."

Their flight is scheduled for Friday. Frattaroli said if he is unable to get his expedited passport before the flight, his fiancee and all of their wedding guests will travel to Italy without him.

And if the passport is not handed to him in time for Frattaroli to make it in time for his planned wedding, he will be then welcoming his fiancee and the guests when they come back to the United States.