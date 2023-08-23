Scooter Braun responds to artist exits, 'No Longer Managing Myself'

Scooter Braun's response amidst reports of artist departures.

Scooter Braun injected a touch of humor into the conversation as two of his long-standing clients, Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato exit.



In a cheeky X (formerly Twitter) post on Tuesday, Braun quipped, "Breaking news… I'm no longer managing myself."

This tongue-in-cheek remark came on the heels of sources confirming to PEOPLE that both Grande and Lovato had indeed parted ways with Braun and his SB Projects company, marking the end of their years-long working relationships.

Despite the recent developments, Braun appeared to remain in high spirits.

On the same day, he shared an Instagram post showcasing his vacation in Iceland.

Captioned with the Latin phrase "Carpe diem" which translates to "seize the day," the post featured Braun and four friends embarking on a helicopter adventure, capturing the essence of making the most of life's moments.

In one picturesque photo from his Iceland vacation, Braun beamed widely against a breathtaking natural backdrop, offering a moment of serenity.

In another lighthearted snap, he echoed Arnold Schwarzenegger's famous line from "Predator," shouting, "Hurry, get to the chopper!" as he sprinted toward his awaiting helicopter.

Sources from the music industry, well-versed in the situation, have emphasized that contractual negotiations have been ongoing for several months.

This transformation coincides with Braun's expanding role as the CEO of HYBE America, underscoring that the situation may not be as it seems.

