Meghan Markle sends a secret message to Prince Harry amid stress

Meghan Markle revealed her stress of the past few months by allowing her confident image to slip, showing her wearing a "stress patch".

The clear visibility of the patch, which works by sending electromagnetic frequencies to the brain in order to switch the nervous system out of what is essentially its ‘fight or flight mode’, was a clear sign that the Duchess sent an SOS to her loved ones, in particular Harry while he was away on a charity tour of Asia.



"The last few months, even years, have been extremely hard for Meghan and there’s a real fear that this patch is a way for her to send a silent, but effective, cry for help to the people in her orbit – in particular Harry," a source has told Closer.

"It’s an SOS that could signal that she’s really struggling with the sheer scale of stress and the weight of responsibility that’s on her shoulders."



Meghan and Harry’s rift with the Royal Family is unlikely to be healed any time soon, the former Suits star appeared to have distanced herself from the feud – choosing not to attend the Coronation of King Charles in May – and instead thrown herself into her career.

Meghan was dealt a huge blow in June when hers and Harry’s £16 million deal with streaming giant Spotify was terminated after just 12 episodes of her debut podcast, Archetypes. At the time, Spotify executive Bill Simmons called the couple “grifters”, while another top talent boss described Meghan as “not a great audio talent, or necessarily any kind of talent”.

Around the same time, the couple have been hit by growing speculation that their relationship is on the rocks and they have been spending time apart – leading one of the authors behind the biography Finding Freedom, Omid Scobie, to rubbish the claims on social media.

The source says, “Harry has been desperately worried about Meghan and all the stress she’s had to endure for longer than he can remember. He’s been imploring her to hang in there, but is fully aware of how hard it is because he suffers the same difficulties coping with it himself. The fact she’s now resorting to wellness patches to cope makes Harry even more concerned.”