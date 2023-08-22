Victoria Beckham wants Harper to become ‘It’ celeb of social media generation: Report

Victoria Beckham wants her daughter Harper to be regarded as a popular celebrity among A-Listers.



According to a report published in Heat magazine, the fashion designer is reportedly teaching her 12-year-old Harper superficial skills which has nothing to do with talent.

A source told the outlet that the Beckham family accompanied Harper to Inter Miami matches and dinner with big stars, in the hopes to make her the next “It girl” of the new social media generation.

“This has been a coming-of-age summer for Harper and a little bit of a celebrity bootcamp too. She’s no longer a little girl and she’s maturing fast and is full of talk about what plans she has. Harper feels she’s ready to start doing things, while David Beckham and Victoria are trying to figure out how to best handle her ambitions,” explained the source.

The report further mentioned Harper’s prep plan, ensuring “she’s confident around other celebs and can hold her own in conversations, as well as starting to form relationships of her own.”

It stated, “Victoria very much sees herself in Harper, and so respects that she will have her own path and style. Instead of just buying her everything, she does big shopping days, where she can teach her about style and introduce her to all the stylists and VIP organisers.”

“Harper already knows way more than is standard, which is all part of Victoria’s training to make sure she is primed for this,” added the report.