Lizzo spotted first time after facing Lawsuit from dancers

Lizzo seems to be back in the game.



Lizzo doesn't appear or sound worried by the lawsuit that hangs over her head; using all the energy as inspiration for new art.

The singer of Truth Hurts was seen out and about on Monday for the first time since three of her former backup dancers sued her for allegedly harassing them sexually.

According to TMZ, she was questioned by photographers about how the lawsuit has affected her lately.



Lizzo claims to be doing well, and she was beaming as she entered a Hollywood recording studio. Her lone other message is that new music is on the way.

But, in a long statement released by TMZ, Lizzo also details how “these last few days have been gut-wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing.”

She added, “My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticized. Usually, I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed.”

Further mentioning how “sensationalized stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behaviour on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional”, Lizzo explains what she prioritizes as an artist.

“As an artist, I have always been very passionate about what I do. I take my music and my performances seriously because, at the end of the day, I only want to put out the best art that represents me and my fans. With passion comes hard work and high standards. Sometimes I have to make hard decisions but it's never my intention to make anyone feel uncomfortable or like they aren't valued as an important part of the team,” said the singer.

Noting that she is “not here to be looked at as a victim,” Lizzo also emphasizes that she also knows that she is “not the villain that people and the media have portrayed me to be these last few days.”

“I am very open with my sexuality and expressing myself but I cannot accept or allow people to use that openness to make me out to be something I am not. There is nothing I take more seriously than the respect we deserve as women in the world. I know what it feels like to be body shamed on a daily basis and would absolutely never criticize or terminate an employee because of their weight,” she adds.

Lizzo concludes her statement by saying, “I'm hurt but I will not let the good work I've done in the world be overshadowed by this. I want to thank everyone who has reached out in support to lift me up during this difficult time.”