Britney Spears’ lawyer and manager looking after the singer amid divorce battle

File Footage

Britney Spears’ manager and lawyer are reportedly looking after the singer amid her ongoing divorce from husband Sam Ashgari.



A source spilled to TMZ that the pop star, who has filed for divorce with Sam after a year of marriage, is going through tough time that has impacted her mental health.

Therefore, the singer’s lawyer Mathew Rosengart and her manager Cade Hudson are “more than likely the last people standing in her life”.

The source told publication, “Mathew and Cade help Britney in getting fed, take her to appointment and manage her professional opportunities”.

However, the songstress attorney revealed that there are “no plans to increase her medical care or therapy” after evaluating her current mental state.

Not only her lawyer and manager, Britney’s brother Bryan is also trying to assist his sister to bring her back to life, even though he’s “walking on eggshells” around the songstress.

The comments came after Britney rejected the idea of Sam holding custody of their two dogs in their nasty divorce battle.

For the unversed, Sam filed a lawsuit against the singer and demanded divorce on the basis of “irreconcilable differences”.

The source also told the outlet that Sam urged the singer to pay spousal support, and cover his legal fees and court costs in his filing, while also requested for “separate asserts and various items”.

Meanwhile, a family insider close to Spears opened up that Britney is confident to win her case against Sam which is why she has hired finest Hollywood divorce lawyer Laura Wasser to fight on singer’s behalf.