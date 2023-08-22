Meghan Markle's pal shares Buckingham Palace reaction as probe into King's charity dropped

Buckingham Palace has reacted as Scotland Yard's investigation into cash-for-honours allegations involving one of the King Charles III's charities has been dropped.

King Charles is reportedly president of the foundation but not involved with its governance, with the charity’s trustees overseeing its day-to-day activities.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's friend and royal biographer Omid Scobie turned to his social media account on Monday to post the Buckingham Palace and the Prince's Foundation's reaction amid fury about the scandal and the probe.



The author of Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family shared the Buckingham Palace spokesperson's statement to his Twitter handle.

A spokesperson for The Prince’s Foundation said: "The Prince’s Foundation has noted the decision of the Metropolitan Police. Following the conclusion of its own independent investigation and governance review last year, the charity is moving forward with a continued focus on delivering the education and training programmes for which it has been established."

The 74-yer-old monarch's former right hand man, Michael Fawcett, was accused of promising to help a Saudi billionaire donor achieve British citizenship and a knighthood.

While dropping the probe, the Met Police said having interviewed several witnesses and examined more than 200 documents no further action would be taken.



Anti-monarchy group Republic had made a formal complaint to the Met Police about the allegations and criticised the service’s decision, saying their complaint was against the King and Mr Fawcett, not the foundation.



The group said it would now demand that Parliament investigates "the questionable relationship between the royals and the police.” Norman Baker, former Lib Dem MP and privy counsellor, called the decision a "disgrace".