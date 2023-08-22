King Charles, Prince William don't want Harry to return to royal family?

King Charles, Prince William will never trust Harry again

King Charles and his eldest son Prince William won't trust Prince Harry and Meghan Markle again as they have suffered a lot from the US-based couple's allegations, a source has claimed.

William and Charles, according to the source close to the palace, "have no time to waste to think about reconciliation with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have already caused an unpreparable damage to the Firm by leaking the family's private life."



They said: "The royal family need not the disgruntled royal any more as they know their return may cause more damages to the firm."

"Kate Middleton and her husband William are not the only royals who have lost their trust in the couple, Queen Consort Camilla and King Charles have also been hurt by the California-based couple' bombshell claims and stunts," the source claimed.

They continued: "Meghan and Harry have also no plans to return to the royal family fold as they have made their minds to move on after huge backlash over their repeated narrative against their own royal relatives."

There's no chance of any peace talks between the Sussexes and the royal family, as the relationship between the Duke and his royal relatives has become incredibly strained since the release of Harry's tell-all book.

A media outlet, citing a separate source, claims: "Charles won’t be seeing Harry and nor will William" adding there's "no chance" of any peace talks between Harry and the royal family.

It comes after reports that Harry and his father Charles will hold talks on September 17. However, insiders have shut down the rumours about any such meeting.

