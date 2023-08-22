Region on edge as radioactive water from Japan's Fukushima starts flowing out Thursday

A general view shows storage tanks for contaminated water at the Tokyo Electric Power Company's (TEPCO) Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, in Okuma of Fukushima prefecture. — AFP

The Japanese government will release Fukushima nuclear power plant's treated and diluted radioactive wastewater into the Pacific Ocean after forty-eight hours on Thursday, in a controversial move to clean up the nuclear reactor after 12 years.

At a meeting of the Cabinet ministers engaged in the plan on Tuesday, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida gave the proposal his final approval.

He also authorised the operator Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings (TEPCO) the go-ahead to start the coastal release on Thursday if the weather and sea conditions allow.

Kishida said that the release of the water is a crucial milestone in the decommissioning of the plant and the recovery of Fukushima prefecture following the March 11, 2011, earthquake and tsunami calamity.

He said the government has done everything, for now, to ensure the plan’s safety, protect the reputation of Japan’s fishing industry and clearly explain the scientific basis of the move. He pledged that the government will continue those efforts until the end of the release and decommissioning, which will take decades.

“The government will take responsibility until the disposal of ALPS-treated water is completed, even if it takes several decades,” Kishida said.

First vice minister Park Ku-yeon of South Korea's Office for Government Policy Coordination stated at a conference in Seoul, that it had been confirmed by officials that Japan would dump the wastewater in accordance with its original plan.

According to Park, South Korea will ask Japan to immediately halt the release in order to protect South Koreans' safety if it does not follow the plan. MPs and activists from the opposition reacted vehemently and demanded that Japan immediately abandon the idea.

In response to Tokyo's declaration on Tuesday, Hong Kong and Macau declared they would prohibit goods from Fukushima and nine other prefectures, while China increased radiation tests on Japanese fisheries products, delaying customs clearance.

Three of the Fukushima Daiichi plant's reactors melted down, polluting their cooling water as a result of a huge earthquake and tsunami that wrecked the plant's cooling systems.

About 1,000 tanks, which fill most of the plant's grounds and have a capacity of 1.34 million tonnes of water, have been used to collect, filter, and store the water. These tanks will be full by early 2024.

Japanese fishing organisations have opposed the release of the treated wastewater vehemently because they fear further harm to the reputation of their seafood as they work to rebuild from the nuclear tragedy.

Concerns have also been expressed by organisations in China and South Korea, turning this into a political and diplomatic problem.