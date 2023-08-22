Prince Harry wants to 'go away' but 'fame-hungry' Meghan Markle has other plans

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly do not share the same ideas when it comes to their careers

Meghan Markle is reportedly ready to make her mega Hollywood comeback after laying low for months however, Prince Harry on the other hand is reportedly not ready for a comeback.

A source told Page Six that the Duchess of Sussex, after a few "brutal" months, is now more than ready to return as she has a 'new project' lined up.

However, a source with "knowledge from their time with Spotify" said that the Duke of Sussex seemingly has no interest in pursuing a life in front of the spotlight.

The source added that the Spare author would much prefer to live a life in seclusion but it is the former Suits actress' obsession with fame that ultimately led him to stick with her in the process.

"Harry has made it clear that he never wanted to be in the media…he would be very happy to go away," a source told Page Six.

"I think he’d like to go and live in Botswana – as long as he had money.

"Meghan actually likes being famous."

For the unversed, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have remained relatively quiet after their lucrative deal with Spotify went downhill.

One of the streaming company's top executives Bill Simmons, dubbed the couple as 'f*****g grifters'.

Furthermore, United Talent Agency CEO Jeremy Zimmer, said: "Turns out Meghan Markle was not a great audio talent, or necessarily any kind of talent."