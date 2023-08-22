Ananya Panday shares how she dealt with 'Liger' failure: ' I don’t believe in...'

Ananya Panday has finally shared how she dealt with the failure of her film Liger with Vijay Deverkonda.

In conversation wth India Today, Ananya revealed that she did not let the failure get her. Rather, she worked harder.

She believes that one should listen to their own voice while making a decision. Listening to others, does not work out.

The Pati Patni Aur Woh actress said: “I don’t think I question myself as an actor [despite failures]. When something doesn’t do well and if you start listening to everyone, critics, it doesn’t work.”

“I think first you should listen to your own voice and kind of understand what was wrong with the decision that you made. You have to look at every aspect. What was wrong with the film? Did I do something wrong? It is important to access all of it”, she remarked.

The 24-year-old also spoke about self compassion. According to her, it s important not to feel guilty about a film’s failure. “There could be literally any factor [that it didn’t work]. A film could actually find its audience on OTT, and a good film will eventually find its audience. I don’t believe in beating myself too much.”

The actress suggests it is important to learn to move on and stop thinking about it.

On the professional front, Ananya Panday is all set to feature in Dream Girl 2 with Ayushmann Khurrana.