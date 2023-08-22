'Don 3' director Farhan Akhtar believes Ranveer Singh will ace role without doubt

Ranveer Singh as Shah Rukh Khan's replacement in 'Don 3' made many fans upset

Don 3 director Farhan Akhtar has admitted that he is hopeful that Ranveer Singh will ace the role in the upcoming sequel.

Ever since, Akhtar shared the first look of Singh as the new don, the netizens have been trolling them for replacing him by the legendary Shah Rukh Khan.

Without paying any heed to the backlash, the Dil Chahta Hai director revealed that he is hopeful that the Simmba actor will nail the performance.

He told Khaleej Times: “I'm not worried and he shouldn't be either. I can say that without a shadow of a doubt, he's going to give an absolutely slamming performance in the film.”

However, the Rock On actor also admits that, “It's natural for people to react in this way. In 2006, everybody said 'How can you touch Mr Bachchan's Don?' and how would Shah Rukh play the role. So, it's understandable.”

Akhtar says that it is true that people do have an emotional connection with some films that they can’t undo.

“You have to respect it. And I respect everyone's feelings towards Don. The people who have been disappointed, I respect their feelings, the people who are excited, I respect their feelings”, he stated.

Don franchise was instigated in 1978 with Amitabh Bachchan, which was directed by Chandra Barot. Later, Shah Rukh Khan stepped into the Big B’s shoes to play Don in the 2006 and 2011 films, reports Pinkvilla.

Don 3: The Chase Begins now features Ranveer Singh as the new don.