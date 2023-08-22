Kareena Kapoor shares how she spends her weekends with Saif Ali Khan and sons

Kareen Kapoor revealed 'Saif Ali Khan is an amazing cook'

Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared inside details about her weekends with husband Saif Ali Khan and sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan.

Kareena, while talking in an interview about her weekends, revealed that they all try to be home on weekends and try not to work.

"We try not to work. We try to be at home on weekends. Taimur often says I want to be with my friends. This is proof that he is growing up fast. We like to cook meals, play games, and play UNO. We also love to cuddle up and be together."

The Jab We Met actress also spoke about her husband’s outstanding cooking skills.

She revealed: "Saif is an amazing cook. He cooks everything. He cooks all types of cuisine, including Italian, like pasta, and pizza. We go through a recipe together and then try to cook it [sic]."

Kareena further added: "Home birds are what we are. We call people home rather than going to restaurants. I can’t even boil water. I am a Swiggy and Zomato person. I have a husband and a cook who make the food in this household.”

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor will be next seen in The Devotion of Suspect X alongside Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma, reports India Today.