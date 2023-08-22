Flesh-eating bacteria kills 5 in Florida; things you must know to stay safe

A researcher can be seen testing bacteria in a lab. — Unsplash/File

Officials in the US have confirmed the death of at least eight people during the summer from a novel flesh-eating bacteria called Vibrio vulnificus in the states of Florida, New York and Connecticut.



Cumulatively, there were 26 reported cases of this bacteria this year, according to Florida Health Department, noting that Two deaths were in Hillsborough County, home of Tampa, with the other three in Pasco, Polk and Sarasota counties.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said in a statement: "While rare, the Vibrio bacteria has unfortunately made it to this region and can be extraordinarily dangerous."

Department of Public Health in Connecticut said last month that three people were reported to have been infected with the flesh-eating bacteria. The ages of the all three victims were between 60 to 80 and the two deaths occurred in July.



According to the US media reports, last month, three North Carolina residents lost their lives from the bacteria, — found in warm seawater and brackish water.

The Journal of the American Medical Association noted that about 100 cases of Vibrio are reported in the US each year, but due to mild infections people are not tested therefore, the exact number isn't known.

The infection from this bacteria also leads to necrotizing fasciitis, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) describes as "a severe infection in which the flesh around an open wound dies."

How to stay safe from flesh-eating bacteria?

According to Governor Hochul, the public should "stay vigilant and take responsible precautions to keep themselves and their loved ones safe." She suggested protecting open wounds from seawater and for those who have weak immune systems. She also advised people to avoid eating undercooked shellfish.

According to CDC:

Washing your hands after handing raw shellfish

Avoid contaminating cooked shellfish with raw shellfish and its juices

Washing wounds and cuts thoroughly if they have been exposed to seawater, raw seafood or its juices

The website of the CDC also states: "If you develop a skin infection, tell your medical provider if your skin has come into contact with salt water or brackish water, raw seafood, or raw seafood juices."

What are symptoms of flesh-eating bacteria?

There are different symptoms, noted CDC however, it may include diarrhoea accompanied by cramps, nausea, vomiting and fever.

For bloodstream infections, symptoms include:

Fever

Chills

Low blood pressure

Blistering skin lesions

Redness

Pain

Swelling

Warmth

Discoloration

Discharge or leaking fluids

CDC also stated: An infection is diagnosed when Vibrio bacteria are found in the wound, blood or stool of a person and is treated with antibiotics.

"Doctors may need to amputate a patient's legs or arms to remove dead or infected tissue," it added.