Judge in Georgia approves $200,000 bond for Donald Trump in racketeering case

Former US president and 2024 Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks at the Republican Party of Iowa's 2023 Lincoln Dinner in Des Moines, Iowa, on July 28, 2023. — AFP

A sum of $200,000 was approved by Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee as a bond for former US President Donald Trump Monday in the racketeering case filed against him in Georgia, as his legal challenges continue to deepen ahead of the 2024 elections.

Donald Trump and the 18 other co-defendants have time until Friday to turn themselves in in the landmark case to the Georgian state authorities to be booked.

Aside from the bond, Judge McAfee imposed several conditions in an agreement approved by prosecutors and former president Trump's attorneys.

"The Defendant shall perform no act to intimidate any person known to him or her to be a codefendant or witness in this case or to otherwise obstruct the administration of justice," McAfee said in a three-page court filing.

"The above shall include, but are not limited to, posts on social media or reposts of posts made by another individual on social media," Scott McAfee said.

McAfee set bond at $100,000 each for two co-defendants in the case — former Trump campaign attorneys John Eastman and Kenneth Chesebro.

Fulton County district attorney Fani Willis has asked the judge to set a trial date of March 4 next year for the Republican presidential hopeful on charges of trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election result in Georgia.

The 77-year-old is facing four criminal trials as he bids for a return to the White House.

Trump was indicted in Georgia on charges of racketeering and a string of election crimes after a sprawling, two-year probe into his efforts to overturn his election defeat to incumbent Democrat President Joe Biden in the Peach State.

Others facing charges in the alleged conspiracy include the four-time indicted former president's former personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani and his White House chief of staff, Mark Meadows.

Trial date for Donald Trump

Special counsel Jack Smith has asked a federal judge to set a January 2, 2024 date for the former president to go on trial in Washington on separate charges of conspiring to upend the results of the 2020 election.

Trump's attorneys asked Judge Tanya Chutkan last week to schedule the trial for April 2026 — long after next year's presidential vote.

They argued that the amount of documents in the case would require months to process.

Smith pushed back in a court filing on Monday saying Trump's defense team "exaggerates the challenge of reviewing" the evidence presented in the case.

"A proposed trial date in 2026 would deny the public its right to a speedy trial," the special counsel said.

Chutkan is to decide the date for the trial at a hearing on August 28.

Trump also faces a trial in New York in March 2024 for allegedly making hush money payments to a porn star in a bid to cheat campaign finance rules ahead of the 2016 election.

He is scheduled to go on trial in Florida in May on charges also brought by Smith of mishandling top-secret government documents he took from the White House as he left office.