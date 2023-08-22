Facebook scam leaves businesswoman out of cash for undelivered garden office. SWNS

A beauty therapist fell victim to a scam on Facebook Marketplace, losing £3,600 in the process.

Lisa Fletcher, seeking to enhance her beauty therapy studio, came across an alluring listing for a pre-built shipping container office on the social media platform. Fletcher was satisfied with the seller after exchanging messages and receiving what appeared to be official invoices. She later transferred the funds for the purchase.



Trusting the professionalism of the scammers, Fletcher believed she had no reason to doubt them. However, the promised office never materialised, leaving her not only without the office but also suffering the loss of earnings and additional expenses incurred in preparing for the new workspace.

The unfortunate incident exposes the rise in scams on platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

Expressing her distress, Fletcher said, "I feel really vulnerable now - this guy now has my address, he’s had a lot of my money and I've lost out on work, so I’ve lost business as well. It was just how professional the scammers were – I had no reason to doubt any of it at all."

She emphasised the emotional toll the incident has taken on her.

Fletcher had meticulously communicated with the seller, received invoices with business bank account details, and even been contacted by her bank, Santander, for confirmation before the payment was made. However, the promised delivery never arrived. When she raised concerns with Santander, she was met with disappointment as the bank offered to refund only half of the lost funds.

The incident highlights the challenges of online transactions and the need for increased awareness among users. Investigations have revealed that scams on social media platforms result in over a million cases of fraud annually, outpacing traditional crimes such as robberies and burglaries.

Santander, in response to the situation, said, "Our fraud prevention measures detected that this transaction was potentially fraudulent and blocked the initial payment. However, following a phone conversation with Mrs Fletcher the payment was completed."

The bank has pledged to reimburse half of the lost amount in accordance with the Contingent Reimbursement Model (CRM) Code.