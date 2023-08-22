‘Blue Beetle’ dethrones ‘Barbie’ With $25.4M Debut at Box Office

Blue Beetle beats Barbie.



Barbie dropped to second place after dominating the box office for four weekends as DC's superhero film Blue Beetle surpassed it after debut.

In North America, Blue Beetle debuted at an estimated $25.4 million. Although it's unclear how much Tropical Storm Hilary may affect the film's top market of Los Angeles and other regions of the Southwest, Warner Bros. anticipates a substantial impact.

The movie made $18 million from 63 foreign markets for a $43.4 million global opening.

Blue Beetle not only underperformed predictions (monitoring coming into the weekend had predicted $28 million to $32 million), but it also had one of the lowest starts of any DCEU picture, not accounting for inflation.

Hollywood's first live-action superhero movie with a Latino protagonist, Blue Beetle from director Ángel Manuel Soto, aims to break new ground for Latino audiences and Latino representation in front of and behind the camera.

Alongside Adriana Barraza, Damán Alcázar, Raoul Max Trujillo, Susan Sarandon, George Lopez, Elpidia Carrillo, Bruna Marquezine, Belissa Escobedo, Harvey Guillén, and Becky G, Xolo Mariduea plays the title character.

Barbie, a huge hit by Greta Gerwig, brought in $21.5 million, giving it a staggering domestic total of $567.3 million. Another $26 million was made abroad, bringing the total made abroad to $711.9 million and the global total to $1.279 billion.