Lana Del Rey all set for 10-Date Fall Tour this year

Lana Del Rey has plans this fall.
The "A&W" singer has announced a brief, Live Nation-organized 10-date tour of the United States in September and October.
The tour will begin on September 14 in Franklin, Tennessee and travel to destinations in Texas, Alabama, Florida, and more before coming to an end on October 5 in Charleston, West Virginia.
Del Rey just completed the festival tour, appearing in concerts at Outside Lands, Lollapalooza, and Glastonbury.
This summer, she has also performed in Arkansas, Mexico City, Paris, Amsterdam, Dublin, and London.
Livenation.com will start selling tickets on August 25 at 10 a.m. local time. Below is a complete list of the cities, times, and locations.
Sept. 14 – Franklin, Tenn. at FirstBank Amphitheater
Sept. 17 – Austin, Texas at Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Sept. 19 – Dallas, Texas at Dos Equis Pavilion
Sept. 21 – Huntsville, Ala. at Orion Amphitheater
Sept. 23 – West Palm Beach, Fla. at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Sept. 25 – Tampa, Fla. at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sept. 27 – Brandon, Miss. at Brandon Amphitheater
Sept. 29 – Charlotte, N.C. at PNC Music Pavilion
Oct. 3 – Pittsburgh, Penn. at The Pavilion at Star Lake
Oct. 5 – Charleston, W.Va. – Charleston Coliseum
Bradley Cooper opens up about his addiction, sobriety, and their affect on his career
Taylor Swift was reportedly unimpressed of the fans' behaviour as she appeared little nervous and tense to deal with...
Katie Price eats a 'total of 755 calories a day'
Mario voice actor, Charles Martinet says goodbye to voicing famous characters, acquires new role
Meghan Markle was rumoured to return to Suits after the show skyrocketed
Dolly Parton shares how she deals with her anger when it goes beyond her control