Lana Del Rey all set for 10-Date Fall Tour this year

Lana Del Rey has plans this fall.



The "A&W" singer has announced a brief, Live Nation-organized 10-date tour of the United States in September and October.

The tour will begin on September 14 in Franklin, Tennessee and travel to destinations in Texas, Alabama, Florida, and more before coming to an end on October 5 in Charleston, West Virginia.

Del Rey just completed the festival tour, appearing in concerts at Outside Lands, Lollapalooza, and Glastonbury.

This summer, she has also performed in Arkansas, Mexico City, Paris, Amsterdam, Dublin, and London.

Livenation.com will start selling tickets on August 25 at 10 a.m. local time. Below is a complete list of the cities, times, and locations.

Sept. 14 – Franklin, Tenn. at FirstBank Amphitheater

Sept. 17 – Austin, Texas at Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Sept. 19 – Dallas, Texas at Dos Equis Pavilion

Sept. 21 – Huntsville, Ala. at Orion Amphitheater

Sept. 23 – West Palm Beach, Fla. at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Sept. 25 – Tampa, Fla. at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept. 27 – Brandon, Miss. at Brandon Amphitheater

Sept. 29 – Charlotte, N.C. at PNC Music Pavilion

Oct. 3 – Pittsburgh, Penn. at The Pavilion at Star Lake

Oct. 5 – Charleston, W.Va. – Charleston Coliseum