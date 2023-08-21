Meghan Markle's most heartbreaking moment after wedding to Prince Harry revealed

Meghan Markle had to face a very devastating situation months after her royal wedding to Prince Harry as she was instructed to leave her husband and depart the red carpet during the newlywed couple's foreign trip.



Th Duchess of Sussex was reportedly forced to exit the red carpet in a suspicious moment at an event in Morocco in 2019, a strange occurrence that was never officially explained.

The heartbreaking moment took place when King Charles III's younger son Harry and his wife Meghan landed in the Casablanca Airport. They were received by the British Ambassador and his wife and later brought to the red carpet event.



Harry stepped out of the car and was brought to the red carpet to inspect a guard of honour while his wife Meghan, who was accompanying him, was quickly stopped by a member of staff.

Though Meghan did never share her heartbreak publicly over the odd moment, some of the royal fans reacted to the situation in their own way, saying it was because she's a 'non-royal'.



It still unclear that why the Duchess, who put on a stylish display for the event in an elegant red bespoke Valentino dress, was not allowed to walk on the red carpet along with her husband.

Body language expert Judi James analysed the footage of the interaction, saying: "Harry seems perfectly aware that his immediate job will be to inspect the guard of honour as he is buttoning his jacket and is seen walking away without any need to glance back at Meghan, who has her own host throwing their arm out to take her to the side,"

"Harry is the first to say something if he feels that his wife is being disrespected in any way," she added.

Her status "would make it odd if this was aimed at keeping a non-royal off the red carpet and she is on it later anyway," the expert told the Daily Record.

Meghan might 've been gestured off the red carpet because she was pregnant at the time, and the hosts wanted her to feel comfortable. However, the footage was inconclusive, and that it was "better to not jump to any conclusions," according to Judi.

Britain's Prince and his pregnant wife Meghan made a three-day visit to Morocco to show their support for rural girls' education, they were also taken to the Atlas mountains during stay.