Angelina Jolie slays in gorgeous dress as she enjoys family moments with son Pax

Angelina Jolie dropped jaws with her chic appearance in New York City with her son Pax, 19, on Monday.

The Maleficent star, 48, soared the temperature in a gorgeous black maxi dress with a scooping neckline for their shopping trip.

She flaunted her figure in the flare dress as she protected her eyes with a pair of oversized sunglasses and toted a Saint Laurent clutch bag.

Pax looked equally as stylish in a striped long-sleeve top and a pair of loose-fitting black trousers. This outing with Pax took place shortly after the Oscar-winning actress spent time with Vivienne the previous day.

Angelina shares Pax with ex-husband Brad Pitt along with Knox, 15, Vivienne and Shiloh, 17, Zahara, 18, and Maddox, 22.

It comes following the news that the star and her daughter Vivienne are combing their efforts to produce the stage version of SE Hinton's 1967 classic The Outsiders.

The star is all set to team up with her 15-year-old kid, who is said to have inspired the star to produce the musical adaptation of The Outsiders for Broadway.