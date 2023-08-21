I become my daddy: Dolly Parton talks about her anger bursts

Dolly Parton, who is known for her upbeat personality, admits to having tough days

Dolly Parton is well-known for her jolly personality but the singer had no issues in admitting that she has her fair share of anger bursts.

Speaking in an interview with Nancy O’Dell, the Jolene singer, who is also the godmother of Miley Cyrus, shared that she had no qualms in telling off those that deserve it.

"Well, you ain’t going to see [my anger]," Parton said.

"I’m just a regular person. I’m not one where I’m one person out here and another [in private]. I’m a businessperson. Sometimes you’ve just kind of gotta pitch a fit to get it done or get it done right."

The singer pointed out that she would lost her temper if "someone's messing with my family or messing with my work," which at a point, makes people understand how she feels.

"Like I’ve always said, I’ll tell ya where to put it if I don’t like where you got it. I think anybody’s like that. You can’t just go through life just floating around getting anything done," continued Parton.

"I don’t lose my temper, but I use my temper. Of course, I’ve lost it a few times but it’s not that I’m losing my temper, I’m trying to use it because sometimes there are just some people you have to speak up to," she said.

"Because if they don’t know, especially as a shock, for somebody like me to raise my voice to people, that’s not what they’re used to."

While she clarified that she does not like to raise her voice she will still use it if needed.

"Sometime it is for an effect because some people just won’t listen otherwise. But, yeah, you gotta push me pretty far to get me stirred up — but then I become my daddy."