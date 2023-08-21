India announces 17-member squad for Asia Cup 2023

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday announced a 17-member squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 slated to be played from August 30 to September 17.
Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, the BCCI said the squad includes: “Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj and Prasidh Krishna.”
The travelling stand-by player is Sanju Samson, the cricket board added.
"We've picked these 18 guys, [World Cup squad] it'll be in and around these guys," India's chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar was quoted as saying by ESPN.
"Few important guys coming back from injury, hopefully, all goes well with them. They have a few games now at the Asia Cup. There's a short camp followed by a couple of games before we announce the World Cup squad, but it's quite obvious it'll be around these guys," he added.
The Asia Cup is scheduled to begin on August 30 with Pakistan hosting Nepal in Multan.
Here's all you need to know about the tournament:
Complete schedule
Group Stage
Super 4s
