Prince William ‘still loves’ brother Prince Harry despite ongoing royal feud

Prince Harry and Prince William may be estranged for a while now, but they still share a soft corner for one another.

Per a source cited by OK! Magazine revealed that William “still loves Harry, but he can’t bear him right now.”

A source previously told the outlet that William “wants to extend an olive branch to Harry.”

The rift between the two brothers began after Harry started dating Meghan Markle, and it seemed to cause a scuffle between the two. In his explosive memoir, Spare, Harry detailed a physical attack from his elder brother during a heated argument which concerned his American now-wife.

Kate Middleton is of the view that Meghan was “the catalyst of all the bad blood” amid their relationships. The insider claimed that Kate and William both allegedly had “misgivings” about Meghan from the beginning of the whirlwind romance.

“They never warmed to Meghan,” the insider noted. “They found her obtrusive and forward.”

In the memoir, Harry also shared that Kate had made Meghan cry over a bridesmaid dress back in 2018. Following the claims, the source shared that “Kate will never trust Meghan.”

Despite the grievances, reports reveal that Kate is making quiet efforts to end the feud between the two brothers.

Kate “feels their feud has gone on long enough and that it’s time for William and Harry to be brothers again. She believes there’s still time to repair the damage and has been quietly pushing for a truce.”

Moreover, Kate is telling William to “stop being so stubborn” and the way she sees it, “family is family.”