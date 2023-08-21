Meghan Markle ending her marriage to Prince Harry ‘little at a time’

Meghan Markle has seemingly plotted a plan to separate from her husband Prince Harry ‘a little at a time,’ per a royal expert.

Angela Levin, royal biographer and someone who has known Harry for long time, noted that Meghan is “not there to support him” and that is a “big sign” she is ending things “slowly.”

Levin, who had been one of the first royal experts to point out a crack in the Sussex marriage, claims that the former Suits actress is “probably only cutting the chain a little at a time, so it doesn’t appear like she’s doing too much all at once.”

The comments came after Meghan was spotted without her wedding ring in an Instagram post, but sources claimed that the ring had gone for fixing.

Last month, Levin said during a conversation with Sky News Australia that Meghan was “never there for Harry when he needed her the most.”

Levin said that previously Meghan would always be “hanging onto him” by holding his one hand and with the other his arm so “he could not move more than a few inches away from her.”

But now, Levin noted that Meghan “doesn’t go where he goes, so they have sort of separated.”

Despite speculation of the separation between the Sussexes, senior therapist and relationship expert Sally Baker opined to Mirror US that the Meghan and Harry being apart in different countries may be exaggerated.

“While the optics of travelling alone aren’t ideal amidst rabid marital rumours, we don’t know what conversations Harry and Meghan have had privately about this. Perhaps they mutually agreed he should go,” Baker said.

“In any long-term relationship, partners need to sometimes support each other’s independent goals [and] work despite what’s happening between them personally. This may be one of those times.”