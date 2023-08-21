Amitabh Bachchan sends handwritten 'appreciation' letter to Saiyami Kher for 'Ghoomer'

Amitabh Bachchan has sent a handwritten letter to Ghoomer actress Saiyami Kher for her outstanding performance in the film.
Kher shared the picture of the letter on her Instagram that read: “In admiration - your grit, your sincerity, your level-headed performance and the brilliance of your presence in Ghoomer.”
“May the accolades never diminish for you.” Big B concluded the note with his initials.
The Breathe: Into the Shadows actress went all emotional on receiving the letter from a legend. She expressed her feelings by writing a long caption on social media.
Kher, 31, shared: “I remember seeing a short film called "Looking for Amitabh" on how the visually challenged perceive this icon. From describing his trademark baritone to the sound of his shoes, or the scent of his perfume. We don't even see Mr. Bachchan, but we can experience the impact created by this superstar.”
She further wrote: “As a kid, the signature KBC tune meant it was bedtime. My parents would come back from work. And my grandparents would finish up their chores. Despite our diverse interests and age gaps, this one show brought three generations together.”
Film Ghoomer is a sport drama, directed by R. Balki. It stars Saiyami Kher with Abhishek Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and Angad Bedi. Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan also has a cameo appearance in the movie.
