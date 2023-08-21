Special court established to try suspects under Official Secrets Act

A special court Monday has been established in Islamabad to hear cases filed under the Official Secrets Act.
The additional charge of the Official Secrets Act court was handed over to a judge of the anti-terrorism court.
ATC Judge Abul Hasnat will hear the cases registered under the Official Secrets Act. As per the law, the hearing of relevant cases will be held in-camera.
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who was arrested on Saturday by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), will be produced before the special court judge in a while for a hearing of a cipher case registered under Official Secrets Act.
More to follow...
Alvi claims he asked his staff to return bills unsigned within stipulated time to make them ineffective
PTI leader arrested a day after Khan, Shah Mehmood Qureshi were arrested in same case
"When we were attacked, my Muslim brothers and sisters helped us," Josephine says
Party sources say Nawaz summoned local leaders to London to discuss formalities for return
Punjab IG says 160 out of 170 suspects linked with Jaranwala violence have been arrested
Development was also confirmed by her mother and former PTI politician Shireen Mazari