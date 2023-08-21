Special court established to try suspects under Official Secrets Act

A representational image of a sealed top secret document. — Pixabay

A special court Monday has been established in Islamabad to hear cases filed under the Official Secrets Act.

The additional charge of the Official Secrets Act court was handed over to a judge of the anti-terrorism court.

ATC Judge Abul Hasnat will hear the cases registered under the Official Secrets Act. As per the law, the hearing of relevant cases will be held in-camera.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who was arrested on Saturday by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), will be produced before the special court judge in a while for a hearing of a cipher case registered under Official Secrets Act.

More to follow...