Taika Waititi unveils potential plans for Chris Hemsworth in ‘Thor 5’

Taika Waititi unveils potential plans for Chris Hemsworth ‘Thor 5’

The latest instalment of Thor is set to have a new villain much more powerful that the god of thunder as previously faced off against.

Reports emerged over the weekend, that Chris Hemsworth would be suiting up as the thunder-wielding Marvel superhero, as the movie is being developed at the Studios.

Taika Waititi, who previously directed the last two Thor movies, is reportedly roped in to take on directorial duties for the fifth one as well.

In an interview with ScreenRant, Waititi talked about the potential MCU future of Thor.

“What is left to do to him? It’s got to be something that feels like it’s carrying on with the evolution of the character, but still in a very fun way and still giving him things to come up against that feel like they’re building on the obstacles that he has to overcome,” Waititi said.

“I don’t think we can have a villain that’s weaker than Hela. I feel like we need to step up from there and add a villain that’s somehow more formidable.”

Hela, played by Cate Blanchett in 2017’s Thor: Ragnorak, is the Asgardian goddess of death who destroyed Thor’s hammer Mjölnir and seized Asgard.

Waititi added that he plans to pit Thor against “more and more outlandish and crazy beasts, monsters and aliens.”

While Thor 5 has yet to be confirmed, Waititi already appears to have quite a few plans in motion if the film moves forward.

Moreover, Hemsworth also confirmed in June that his return as the titular character is not official yet.