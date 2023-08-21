Ananya Panday opens up about affects of social media trolling: 'People forget that...'

Ananya Panday is gearing up to feature in Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Dream Girl 2'

Ananya Panday opened up about affects of social media trolling and if it has any impact on her.

Ananya has been trolled online multiple times on many things. Recently, she became a target to trolls over her age difference with Ayushmann Khurrana in upcoming film Dream Girl 2.

The Gehraiyaan actress shared that she is open to criticism, but does not pay attention to trolls and backlashes.

She said while talking to the Indian Express: “When someone says ‘you can do this’ or ‘do this in a different way’, then I always accept it. I don’t ever want to stop learning and growing. You have to be malleable as an actor but when it comes to trolling, I try not to pay too much heed to it.”

She went on to say: “People forget that actors are also people. So, it does affect me but I think it would affect anyone. But I am not going to sit and say ‘poor me.’

On the work front, Ananya Panday is looking forward to the release of her upcoming comedy drama Dream Girl 2 with Ayushmann Khurrana. The film is slated to release on August 25, reports Pinkvilla.