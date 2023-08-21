Mike Pence denies knowledge of any 'broad-based effort' by Trump to declassify documents

Former U.S. Vice President and current presidential candidate Mike Pence speaks at an event hosted by Conservative radio host Erick Erickson on August 18, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. — AFP/File

Mike Pence, former US vice president has denied being aware of any "broad-based effort" on the part of ex-president Donald Trump to declassify records before leaving office ahead of the primary debate that he will be attending this week.

“There is a process that the White House goes through to declassify materials. I’m aware of that occurring on several occasions over the course of our four years. But I don’t have any knowledge of any broad-based directive from the president,” Pence told ABC News Sunday.

“But that doesn’t mean it didn’t occur. I just — it’s not something that I ever heard about,” he added.

Trump was indicted on seven counts in June in the Justice Department's investigation into the former president's handling of classified documents brought to his Mar-a-Lago Florida resort after he left the White House in 2021, CNN reported.

The counts in the indictment also include potential obstruction of the investigation and government efforts to recover the material.

Records that are classified are required to be kept in safe places. Additionally, per the Presidential Records Act, after an administration ends, White House records are meant to be transferred to the National Archives.

However, despite being indicted multiple times, Trump has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

Pence has criticised Trump for his involvement in the attack on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, since announcing his candidature for president earlier this year, but he has been cautious about going further with his condemnation.

He said that while Trump's actions on January 6 were careless, he is not yet certain that they were crimes. However, Pence has not ruled out pardoning the former president.

While sharing the strategy that he will be using on the debate stage set for Wednesday, Pence said: “I’m just going to be me. I feel like I’ve been preparing for this first Republican presidential debate my whole life.”