Charlize Theron considers calling time on action films – Here's why

Charlize Theron in The Old Guard

Charlize Theron is ready to hang up her heroic shoes when it comes to doing any more action films.

The 48-year-old actress has been part of some of the biggest franchises in the action genre, including Fast and Furious, Mad Max, and more.

However, as she gets older, she is learning to prioritize her physical health, which is often mired by injuries sustained on the set of action films.

When asked whether she is interested in doing more films of the adrenaline-filled genre, Theron explained to Allure, “The thing that really bums me out is that I make action movies now and if I hurt myself, I take way longer to heal than I did in my 20s.”

The Atomic Blonde star went on to compare her current body and strength to when she was 25, revealing working out has become an energy-consuming chore for her.

“I wish I had my 25-year-old body that I can just throw against the wall and not even hurt tomorrow,” Charlize shared. “Now, if I don’t work out for three days and I go back to the gym, I can’t walk. I can’t sit down on the toilet. It’s all those very real moments.”

The actress’ fear of sustaining a life-threatening injury is not unprecedented. She previously revealed she went about for two months after suffering a torn ligament while filming The Old Guard before COVID-19.

Theron also accessorized a hand glove after injuring her hand on a film set as well.