Nicole Kidman, Victoria Beckham seemingly mock Meghan Markle after Miami's win

Fashion designer Victoria Beckham has seemingly poked fun at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with her latest stunt after Inter Miami CF, the club which is co-owned by David Beckham, defeated Nashville SC.



In a thinly-veiled dig at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, former Spice girl Victoria uploaded a snap of Nicole Kidman with her husband David soon after his club's win.



Nicole is seen giving David a sweet smile in the snap while gazing at the legend. She also wrapped her arm around him. Commenting on the photo, one fan said: "Nicole could be the sixth Spice Girl."



Meghan and Harry have reportedly accused the Beckhams of leaking stories about them which left David 'absolutely bloody furious'.

However, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have failed to damage Victoria and David's reputation with their alleged claims about the couple.

Nicole Kidman, who attended Inter Miami CF vs Nashville SC game, looked sensational as she donned a strapless black polo-neck top, which she paired with figure-hugging jeans. The actress pulled her blonde locks back into messy ponytail and added an understated makeup palette to enhance her striking features.

Also in attendance at the game, was Nashville resident and Nicole's BFF Reese Witherspoon, who also posed for a sweet snap with David as she donned a plunging black top, which she paired with high-waisted jeans. Victoria also shared a sweet family snap of herself, David, son Cruz, 18, and daughter Harper, 12, as they posed next to the club's huge first trophy.