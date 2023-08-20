Pakistan's Kashmala Talat creates national record in World Shooting Championship

Pakistan’s talented shooter Kashmala Talat. — Provided by the reporter

KARACHI: Pakistan’s talented shooter Kashmala Talat created a national record in the women’s 25m pistol event during the ongoing ISSF World Shooting Championship in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Kashmala finished the qualifying round with 583+19x, falling just short of being in the top 8, merely by one point.

She was tied on 583 with India’s Rhythm Sangwan but the Indian shooter had a higher number of shots to the centre of the target which took her to the top 8 to play the final round.

If Kashmala, who scored 290 on day one, had achieved one more point then it would’ve been smooth sailing for her to top 8. The Indian shooter was in 69th place after day one with 284 points but she collected 299 on day two to make a jump.

A rank among the top 6 in the final round would’ve seen Kashmala Talat a place in Paris Olympics. The Pakistani shooter will now have to wait for qualifiers in October to attempt to secure her place in the next Olympics.

However, her score of 583/600 was a new national record in this category. She previously scored 582/600 during this year’s national games to create the record.

Kashmala had earlier got 10th position in the women’s air pistol event as well.