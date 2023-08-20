Celine Dion to give up her music career for lifetime due to debilitating disease: Source

Celine Dion may have to quit her music career for the rest of her life, which comes as a shock for her avid fans.



A source close to the singer told The National Enquirer, Dion, who is diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome, cannot leave her house because of her debilitating disease.

The source said, “Celine hasn’t been photographed in public in almost 600 days and with good reason.”

“She has trouble walking and is at the mercy of loud noises that trigger spasms, which make her susceptible to failing. Her back has become hunched and her muscle spasms are, at times, unbearable,” stated the source.

Dion reportedly postponed her upcoming shows in May due to her disease. Currently, the songstress is living with her sister Linda in her home.

Earlier, the singer’s sister Claudette spoke to Le Journal de Montreal, saying, “When I call Celine and she's busy, I speak to my sister Linda who lives with her and tells me that she's working hard. She's listening to the top researchers in the field of this rare disease as much as possible.”



“I honestly think that she mostly needs to rest. She always goes above and beyond; she always tries to be the best and top of her game. At one point, your heart and your body are trying to tell you something. It's important to listen to it,” remarked Celine’s sister.

Sharing about Celine’s recovery, Claudette added, “We trust her. It's innate to her, she's disciplined in every area of her life. We can't find any medicine that works, but having hope is important.”