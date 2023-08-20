Meghan Markle advised to follow Gwyneth Paltrow's footsteps for blog revival

Meghan Markle (L) and Gwyneth Paltrow (R)

Meghan Markle was advised to let go of her royal titles and follow in Gwyneth Paltrow's footsteps if the Duchess of Sussex planned on restarting her lifestyle blog The Tig.

Royal commentator Ingrid Seward, said that the former actress should take a page from her friend Paltrow’s page as the actress owns a highly multi-million dollar website Goop.

Speaking to Vanessa Feltz on TalkTV she said that the former actress should look into shedding her royal skin and use her authentic self to promote products.

"Maybe I'm a bit old fashioned but I really don't think a duchess who is married to the King's son should be going around promoting goods," she said.

She added that it seemed odd that a royal would promote something which has usually been given to them considering their royal image.

"I mean, everything she wears she's been given and she expects that and working princesses and duchesses would never do that."

She added: "I'm actually now of the opinion and I never have been before that if she wants to do that, regenerate her lifestyle blog, she really should give up her title and just be Meghan Markle and forget the Duchess of Sussex and leave Harry well out of it."