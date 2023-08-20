King Charles lets slip his true feelings about Prince Harry’s exit amid royal rift

King Charles was caught off-guard during one of royal engagements and revealed his true feelings on his son, Prince Harry’s exit from the Royal Family in 2020.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down from their senior royal positions given their grievances with the Firm and at many times with their Royal relatives.

The father and son have been estranged since the release of Harry’s explosive memoir, Spare, which was released back in January.

Back in February, the monarch was visiting the University of East London and greeted students who had gathered outside.

One of the students ended up asking the King, “Bring back Harry please, can you please bring him back please, Sir?” Having misheard what the young pupil had said, Charles asked him, “Who?”

Upon hearing, “Harry, your son,” Charles nervously and rather heartbreakingly responded, “It would be nice.”

The monarch then quickly moved on from that conversation.

Following the comment, Prince Harry returned several times to London to attend court hearings of his cases pending in the London High Court. He also attended the Coronation of his father, but the two never reconnected in those trips.

Most recently, Harry was a snubbed just last week after the Buckingham Palace website removed the His Royal Highness (HRH) titles from Harry’s name.

While the rift continues, a well-placed source has revealed that there are plans set in motion for a meeting between the two next month for reconciliation.