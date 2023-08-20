SAPM Jawad Sohrab terms Pakistani diaspora ‘backbone of economy’

ISLAMABAD: Overseas Pakistanis are the backbone of the country’s economy, said Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Jawad Sohrab Malik.
Malik’s remarks came during a meeting with European Union Ambassador to Pakistan Dr Riina Kionka, who called on the SAPM at his residence, according to a press release issued on Sunday.
The two exchanged views on issues of crucial importance concerning the Pakistani diaspora living in the European Union (EU) as well as matters under the current political scenario and the forthcoming situation in the country.
“Our overseas Pakistanis are a backbone to our economy and we should divert more consistent efforts to promote their welfare in all respects,” Malik emphasised while exchanging his views with Ambassador Kionka.
Moreover, owing to Pakistan’s geo-strategic position, its role as a catalyst of peace in the region was especially highlighted.
The communique further stated that SAPM Malik shared economic policies and priorities of the incumbent government to address the ongoing challenging economic environment and set the economy on a path of growth and stability.
Other issues of bilateral and regional importance also came under discussion during the meeting, the press release concluded.
