King Charles to ‘meet’ Prince Harry to end feud but without Meghan Markle

King Charles and Prince Harry have been estranged for some time given their royal rift. However, there may be hope on the horizon as reconciliation is considered.

According to a well-placed source cited by OK! Magazine, Prince Harry will be returning to his home in Montecito, California, with a connecting flight from London after the Invictus Games conclude in Germany next month.

“King Charles is due to return to London from Balmoral in the middle of September which ties with the end of Harry’s Invictus Games trip to Dusseldorf,” the insider told the outlet.

“The King has a rescheduled official visit to France on September 20 so has a few days to spare in London to meet with his son. Staff are trying to fine-tune the details as we speak.”

The source went on to add that the meeting holds much importance as this will be the first time the two sit together since Harry’s bombshell memoir, Spare, which released in January this year.

The monarch reportedly was hurt by many things mentioned in the memoir, especially about his wife Camilla.

“The King loves his son very much but he has been mortally wounded by what he has done. He will always be there for him but draws the line at public slanging matches,” the source said.

“If the talks take place, the King will make it very clear that there will be absolutely no private family business discussed in public moving forward.”

And while Meghan will be accompanying Harry to the Invictus Games, the insider noted that it is “highly unlikely” that she would be present at the talks.