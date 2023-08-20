Prince Andrew to cause more trouble for King Charles with ‘unexploded bombs’

Prince Andrew may stir up some more trouble for the Royal Family given that here may be more secrets left to be exposed following his disastrous Newsnight interview in 2019.

The Duke of York was stripped off of his Royal titles and privileges after his connection with the convicted paedophile, Jeffrey Epstein, were revealed.

According to a source cited by The Sunday Times, royal aides have expressed their fears that there might more secrets.

“It feels like more stuff is going to come out. There are still unexploded bombs,” insider shared

The source added that King Charles has no desire to bring his brother “out of the freezer,” as Andrew has been sidelined in the public eye.

Moreover, Palace officials believe that Andrew is “more of a long-term problem than Harry and Meghan.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were evicted from their Windsor residence, Frogmore Cottage, earlier in February, as they stepped down from their senior royal positions. The Sussexes were reportedly evicted from Frogmore so that Andrew could be moved here from his 20-bedroom Royal Lodge.

However, since the news, Andrew has resisted the monarch’s orders and is 'not ready to budge.'

Per the outlet, attempts to move Andrew from Royal Lodge to Frogmore Cottage appear to have been shelved, the paper claims.

Moreover, the King and other royals arrived at Balmoral for their summer break. Meanwhile, Andrew and ex-wife Sarah will stay at seven-bed Craigowan Lodge rather than the main residence.