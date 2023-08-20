Daisy May Cooper shares first reaction to James Bond casting speculation

Daisy May Cooper has recently reacted to James Bond casting speculation after media reports suggest that she is going to play the role of Spy M in the upcoming movie.



In a new interview with NME, Cooper discussed how this rumour started and also expressed her desire to work in the new Bond movie.

“I think it was on the radio, they were discussing who they want to be the next M and then somebody mentioned my name and from then it just went like wildfires,” said the 37-year-old.

It is pertinent to mention that the role of MI6 boss was currently played by Ralph Fiennes, and before that by Dame Judi Dench.

In 2022, the outlet reported that Cooper was considered for the role of M for the unannounced next Bond project.

“I had the Daily Mail knocking at my parents’ door at night,” revealed the actress.

However, Cooper rejected any involvement in the Bond franchise at the time.

While replying to a suggestion that Cooper would be great at playing a younger version of the character M, Cooper quipped, “Yeah, give me a part. Move over, Dench!”

The actress was reportedly considered by Bond producers in order to bring some humour and unique style to the character.

It is also believed that Cooper’s close friend Phoebe Waller-Bridge joined the production as a script consultant for the upcoming Bond movie.

A source spilled to The Sun, “Daisy is a close pal of Phoebe, whose involvement in Bond was such a success that it sparked an unlikely conversation.”

“Suddenly the production team were getting excited about the prospect of really taking ‘M’ in a different direction.”