Parents beaten to death after Muslim son elopes with Hindu girl

This representational picture shows a crime scene tape tied to trees. — Unsplash

A Muslim couple in Sitapur in India's Uttar Pradesh was savagely beaten to death by their neighbours after their son allegedly eloped with the daughter of neighbours, who were Hindu, local authorities said, according to Indian media.

The authorities also revealed that three people have been arrested in the case and the neighbours used iron rods to beat the couple.

The couple, Abbas and his wife Kamrul Nisha died on the spot in the attack on Friday in Rajeypur village within the Hargaon Police Station area, and all the accused fled when police arrived at the scene, NDTV reported.

Sitapur Superintendent of Police Chakresh Mishra revealed that a few years back Abbas's son had eloped with a girl from the neighbouring household.

Following their elopement, a case was registered and Abbas's son was eventually sent to jail.

Mishra added that the members of the girl's family, who were neighbours of the dead couple, planned the attack after Abbas's son was released from jail a few days earlier.

In addition, the police claim that while three of the primary suspects have been apprehended, they are still looking for two more.

Such hate crimes against Muslims in India have become quite common with videos and images of such assaults being shared on social media platforms every other day.

Recently, as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepared to visit the US for a state visit in May, the Joe Biden-led administration asked his government to denounce persistent religious violence in the country.

In its annual reports on religious freedom, the US State Department has listed several attacks against India's religious minorities including Muslims and Christians in the billion-plus nation led by Modi's Hindu nationalists, Geo News reported.

Briefing reporters about the report's findings on customary condition of anonymity, a senior US official, spoke about India's "vast potential" expressing how he is "saddened" by the persistence of religious violence.

"Regarding these concerns, we're continuing to encourage the government to condemn violence and hold accountable (those) who engage in rhetoric that's dehumanizing towards religious minorities," the official said.