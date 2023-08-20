At least 35 people killed as bus catches fire near Pindi Bhattian

At least 35 people have been killed in a roadside accident as a passenger bus caught fire near Pindi Bhattian early this morning, Geo News reported Sunday.
The ill-fated bus was en route to Islamabad from Karachi, police said.
Tragedy struck when the bus carrying more than 40 passengers suddenly became engulfed in flames as it was approaching Pindi Bhattian. The blaze claimed at least 35 lives, while seven passengers sustained injuries in the incident.
The bus got fully destroyed.
Shayan Ali says if case was filed on merit, he should have been booked in London Metropolitan not Islamabad
A two-member bench of top court headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial will hear the plea
Senator Rabbani says Constitution has been violated at will in the past four years
Punishment enhanced from “withholding of two increments” to “dismissal from service” as accused deserved no...
Envoy Masood Khan urges Pakistani Americans to play their role in their homeland’s growth and make it a stronger...
CIE says students can retake papers cancelled in May due to protests without paying exam fee