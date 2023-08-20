At least 35 people killed as bus catches fire near Pindi Bhattian

At least 35 people have been killed in a roadside accident as a passenger bus caught fire near Pindi Bhattian early this morning, Geo News reported Sunday.

The ill-fated bus was en route to Islamabad from Karachi, police said.

Tragedy struck when the bus carrying more than 40 passengers suddenly became engulfed in flames as it was approaching Pindi Bhattian. The blaze claimed at least 35 lives, while seven passengers sustained injuries in the incident.



The bus got fully destroyed.

